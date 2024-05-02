Meet woman, daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Isha Ambani, she is…

Shanna Khan is daughter of Shahid Khan who is the richest man in Pakistan with a net worth of Rs 100143 crore. Despite being daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, Shanna Khan has been able to maintain a low profile. For those who are unaware, Shahid Khan has a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore and he is owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. Shahid Khan’s daughter Shanna Khan is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a Congressional representative. She was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois just like her brother Tony Khan.

If reports are to be believed, Shanna is working as district assistant for a Congressman and she is also co-owner of United Marketing Company, specialized packaging design organization.

Shanna Khan is believed to have a net worth of more than 20 million dollars which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Reports suggest, Shanna Khan and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year with an aim to boost the integrated oncology program at the university.

Shanna Khan’s brother Tony Khan also handles the sports ventures with him that also includes All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan are quite active and popular on social media platforms.