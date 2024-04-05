Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik sent flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? She says...

During a recent interview on a Pakistani chat show called 'Life Green Hai', actress Nawal Saeed made a shocking revelation about Pakistani cricketers.

Former tennis star Sania Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, has once again found himself in the spotlight. During a recent interview on a Pakistani chat show called 'Life Green Hai', actress Nawal Saeed made a shocking revelation about Pakistani cricketers that left many speculating if she was referring to Shoaib. This speculation arose after Shoaib surprised everyone by announcing on January 20, 2024, via a social media post that he had married actress Sana Javed.

In the interview with hosts Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan, Nawal disclosed that she receives direct messages from numerous cricketers. However, she raised eyebrows when she hinted that she had received messages from married or committed cricketers. When asked if Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah was among them, Nawal simply laughed it off. The hosts then mentioned Shoaib Malik, but Nawal evaded the question once again, choosing to laugh instead.

Despite the attention from cricketers, Nawal did not seem particularly impressed with their attempts to connect with her through direct messages.

“Appreciate ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/sportsman ko idolise karte hai. So if people consider you to be so big… (you should not be doing that),” she said.

When questioned about the context of the texts, Nawal responded, "I prefer not to discuss it any further." This response sparked speculation among some online users about whether Shoaib had indeed sent her "flirty" direct messages.

Shoaib and Sana recently celebrated the actress's birthday together, despite facing harsh criticism from online trolls. Despite the negativity, the couple has consistently expressed their happiness and contentment with each other.

