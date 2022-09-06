Search icon
Road Safety World Series schedule announced, India Legends to take on South Africa Legends on September 10

Road Safety World Series will feature 8 teams and the first game will be played on September 10 while the final will be played in Raipur on October 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar

The schedule for the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. 

The tournament kicks-off on September 10 at Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends. India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two Semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff. 

As many as 23 matches will take place in the second edition with the defending champions India Legends looking to emulate their last year's performance and clinch the trophy the second time in a row. Meanwhile, all the eight teams participating in the tournament have already announced their squads.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

