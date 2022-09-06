Sanjana Ganesan Shuts Troll with an epic response who left a disrespectful comment on her pic with Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan with Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's wife and TV presenter, Sanjana Ganesan posted a picture with the player on her Instagram account on Monday.

"Just a lovely #throwback photo of Jasprit, me and Jasprit’s sneakers (the real stars of this picture)," she captioned the post.

Reacting to her post, a user, upset over India's loss against Pakistan, made a crass comment. But Sanjana, who usually doesn't engage with the trollers, couldn't control herself and gave a sassy reply. "Throwback photo hai dikhta hai nahi hai kya, chomu aadmi (Can't you see that this is a throwback photo, stupid person)," Sanjana replied.

The screenshots of the comment soon began doing the rounds on social media with users flocking to the throwback picture’s comment section to get a glimpse of the interaction

For the uninitiated, Bumrah isn’t part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he was ruled out due to an injury for which he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

A few hours later, Sanjana posted a long message on her Instagram story saying that it was important to stand up to trolls and bullies. Sanjana said that dragging someone's religion and identity into the matter, referring to what happened with Arshdeep, is completely wrong and the people who do it lack common sense. Sanjana further said that she will keep making internet a better place by taking down one fool at a time.

Sanjana and Jasprit married in an intimate ceremony in Goa last year. Sanjana began her career as a model. She had participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 2014, where she was a finalist. She also featured in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla later that year.