Babar Azam or Suryakumar Yadav or Mohammad Rizwan: Who'll be no 1 ICC Men's T20I batsman

Babar Azam has continued to hold onto the top spot despite not scoring big runs in the Asia Cup.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Image: Twitter

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are batting for the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings set to be released on Wednesday.

Asia's great batters are battling it out in the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, but there's another brawl going on in the batting rankings with Azam, Suryakumar and Rizwan in a close tussle for the No.1 spot in the T20I batting rankings.

Babar has continued to hold onto the top spot despite not scoring big runs in the Asia Cup. But a string of low scores from Babar, and half-centuries from Rizwan and Suryakumar in the past week could see changes at the top of the rankings this week when the ICC releases the Player Rankings on Wednesday.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, decorated with the two fifties in three matches.Suryakumar, on the other hand, scored a sensational unbeaten 68 runs in 26 balls against Hong Kong.

Babar hasn't had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far.Currently, Babar sits on top of the batting rankings with 810 rating points. Rizwan with 796 points and Suryakumar with 792 points followed the Pakistan skipper close on his heels.

READ | Virat Kohli should name the player from whom he was expecting a call after quitting captaincy: Sunil Gavaskar

