Rishabh Pant accident: Big UPDATE every cricket fan need to know

File photo

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who recently met with a horrific car accident and got severely injured, is currently admitted at a hospital in Dehradun and has been recovering well. It is learnt that Pant will be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday (January 4) for further treatment. Pant met with an accident near Roorkee days on December 29 when he was returning to his home from Delhi.

The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand.

Talking to ANI, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said that Pant will be shifted to Mumbai from Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment.

A BCCI official told PTI that Pant will undergo further treatment under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," the BBCI source told PTI requesting anonymity.

Pant suffered injuries on his forehead and back during the accident. The wicketkeeper batsman also sustained injuries in his knee and ankle.

Wishes have been pouring in for Pant from cricketers and fans too.

"Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings played in Indian Test cricket history. I know that you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge and I know you will bounce back like you have done so many times last year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy," Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said.