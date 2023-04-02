Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 50th fifty-plus score in IPL history

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 50th fifty-plus score in IPL history
RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 50th fifty-plus score in IPL history (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) along with skipper  Faf du Plesiss to win their first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Not just that, Kohli became the first Indian batter to register scores of 50 or more on 50 occasions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli achieved the feat and is behind only David Warner, who has 60. Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes. He also completed 3000 runs as an opener in the IPL.

While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls to set the platform for the chase which RCB achieved in 16.2 overs.

Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 172 for 2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Faf du Plessis 73; Arshad Khan 1/28).

READ | IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Who is Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai Indians power-hitter who smashed 101 m six on debut?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
4 years of Pulwama attack: WhatsApp messages, quotes to salute Martyrs of ghastly terror act
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 likely soon for more than 50,000 vacancies, know how to check scores at ssc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.