RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 50th fifty-plus score in IPL history (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) along with skipper Faf du Plesiss to win their first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Not just that, Kohli became the first Indian batter to register scores of 50 or more on 50 occasions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

First FIFTY of the season for King Kohli



A fantastic return to the Chinnaswammy Stadium and the fans are thoroughly enjoying this opening stan



Follow the match https://t.co/ws391sGhmeTATAIPL | RCBvMI | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/MEAIo0qLi9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

Kohli achieved the feat and is behind only David Warner, who has 60. Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes. He also completed 3000 runs as an opener in the IPL.

While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls to set the platform for the chase which RCB achieved in 16.2 overs.

Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 172 for 2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Faf du Plessis 73; Arshad Khan 1/28).

READ | IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Who is Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai Indians power-hitter who smashed 101 m six on debut?