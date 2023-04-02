RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Prediction

The highly anticipated fifth game of the Indian Premier League 2023 will take place on Sunday, April 2, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Last season, the Royal Challengers finished in fourth place after winning eight out of 14 games, securing their spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive year. The team made some strategic moves during the mini-auction in December, including acquiring English pacer Reece Topley for INR 1.9 crores and Will Jacks for INR 3.2 crores. Unfortunately, Jacks suffered a thigh injury and has been replaced by Michael Bracewell. In their previous encounter with the Mumbai Indians, RCB emerged victorious by seven wickets.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in IPL history, had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing in last place for the first time. They only managed to win four out of 14 games, marking the first time they won less than five matches. Prior to the mini-auction, they traded Jason Behrendorff from RCB and later acquired Cameron Green for a whopping INR 17.5 crores, making him the second-most expensive player in auction history. They also added seven more players to their roster. Unfortunately, Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to participate in the upcoming match due to injury, and Sandeep Warrier will take his place.

Match Details

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 5

Date & Time: April 2, 7:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team

Captain – Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain – Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Virat Kohli, Tilak Verma, Anuj Rawat

All-rounders – Cameron Green, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers – Topley, Kumar Kartikeya, Siraj

RCB vs MI My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Verma, Dewald Brevis, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya

