IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant as Impact Player? Injured DC skipper posts special message for teammates

Rishabh Pant (File Photo)

The regular captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant, expressed his excitement for their upcoming IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

In anticipation of their IPL 2023 opener, DC took to Twitter to ask fans to select their playing XI. The wicketkeeper-batter's response to the new Impact Player rule was particularly amusing.

“It’s that time of the year again. Predict our XI stars who will take the field against LSG,” DC captioned the post.

“I am 13th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12th man," Rishabh Pant wrote in response.

Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant will not be able to participate in the IPL 2023 due to an injury. The 25-year-old cricketer was involved in a life-threatening car accident in December of last year. After the accident, he was immediately taken to a local hospital in Dehradun and later transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Although Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation, he will not be able to join his team for the ongoing IPL season.

The Indian Premier League has recently introduced a new feature called the 'Impact Player' to enhance the excitement of the IPL. This rule permits teams to substitute one of their players in the XI with any of the five substitute players listed by the captain at the toss. This means that any of the five substitutes can be used as an impact player, adding a new level of strategy and unpredictability to the game.

On Friday, March 31, the Delhi Capitals franchise announced that they have made a change to their squad for IPL 2023. Due to an injury, Rishabh Pant has been replaced by Bengal's Abishek Porel. Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter, has played 16 first-class games, three T20s, and as many List-A games. He joined DC at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

In light of Pant's absence, David Warner has been appointed as the captain of the Delhi-based franchise, with all-rounder Axar Patel serving as his deputy.

