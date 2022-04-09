RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next clash of TATA IPL 2022. While RCB has played 3 matches so far, they have won two of them, but the case is different for MI as they lost all their three games so far.

The Bengaluru side sits on the fifth spot, with four points, while Mumbai is in the 9th position with 0 points to their name.

READ | RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

The two sides are old rivals and have faced each other 31 times of which, RCB has won 12 games but MI has an upper hand winning 19 clashes.

Here is all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played on April 9 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan