'Pic of the day': Fans react as Thalapathy Vijay meets Thala MS Dhoni in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni met the actor Vijay at a film studio in the city and the pictures have gone viral on the internet.


Thala MS Dhoni, Thalapathy Vijay

Thala MS Dhoni met Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of his film Beast in Chennai | Photo: Twitter

Aug 12, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

A superstar of one field meets another from a different field. Something like that transpired in Chennai on Thursday, August 12 as former Indian skipper and Chennai's most loved cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni met the actor Vijay in the city as both were at the same place at the same time.

Dhoni was shooting at Gokulam Studios in Chennai for an ad and then he met Thalapathy in his van, as the actor was shooting for his upcoming film 'Beast' at the same studios. Two of the most popular and loved celebrities in India had a brief chat in Vijay's van before the actor walked with Dhoni towards the latter's van.

As soon as the pictures of the meeting surfaced on social media, they spread like a wildfire. Some are calling it the 'pic of the day' and some are calling it the 'pic of the day'. 

Dhoni, who arrived in Chennai Monday night, will be leaving for the UAE in a couple of days' time with some of the players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have reunited ahead of the second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Here are some of the reactions to the pictures: