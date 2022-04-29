PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Headlines

'Apne bache..': Pakistani TV anchors celebrate India's achievement following Chandrayaan-3's success

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Haryana violence: What is happening in Nuh? Why is internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in district again

This player was first Indian cricketer to buy private jet; not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Haryana violence: What is happening in Nuh? Why is internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in district again

This player was first Indian cricketer to buy private jet; not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Punjab Kings are ready to take on their former skipper's team, Lucknow Super Giants in match 42 of the IPL.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IPL is heading towards its business end and now all the teams are looking forward to getting as many points as possible to qualify for the play-offs. Punjab Kings are in 7th position at the points table with 4 wins from 8 games whereas Lucknow Super Giants are in 5th position with 5 wins from 8 games.

READ: IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.

Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Lucknow SUper Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 29 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

READ: IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG: MCA Stadium Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match 

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

6 ayurvedic herbs you can try for good macula health

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares new video of Pragyan rover roaming on Moon, watch here

Shoojit Sircar is ‘proud, happy’ as Sardar Udham wins 5 National Awards: ‘We dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan'

No sign of rain: Kerala to get heatwave-like weather conditions, issues warning for 14 districts

Shah Rukh Khan says he loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, shares update on Jawan trailer release: ‘Maybe after…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE