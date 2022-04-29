PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Cricket
Punjab Kings are ready to take on their former skipper's team, Lucknow Super Giants in match 42 of the IPL.
IPL is heading towards its business end and now all the teams are looking forward to getting as many points as possible to qualify for the play-offs. Punjab Kings are in 7th position at the points table with 4 wins from 8 games whereas Lucknow Super Giants are in 5th position with 5 wins from 8 games.
Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants start?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 29 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav