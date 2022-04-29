PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 29 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.