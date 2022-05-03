'Liam Livingstone living up to his reputation': PBKS batter smashes 'monstrous' 117m six against Gujarat

Liam Livingstone

When even Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Mohammed Shami also enjoyed being hit for that six, then surely it was very special and the 'monstrous' maximum came off the bat of Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

The batter, who came to bat after the side lost just two wickets smashed Shami in the 16th over for 4 sixes and a four, of this the first went on to be as high as 117m.

It was an in-angling length ball and Livingstone cleared his front leg and swung his bat mighty hard to flog it over a deep square leg. He then hit a hat-trick of sixes and scored 28 runs in that over helping Punjab win their clash against the table-toppers by 8 wickets and four overs to spare.

Seeing the huge SIX hit by Liam Livingstone, got commentators and netizens all happy. Even spinner Rashid Khan was seen going and checking Livingstone's bat.

Earlier, things did not go in Gujarat's favour as they were restricted to just 143 runs. Sai Sudharsan became the highest scorer as he smashed 65* off 50 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha (21 off 17) was the next highest while the side's former top scorers Hardik Pandya (1 off 7), David Miller (11 off 14) and Rahul Tewatia (11 off 13) could not do much.

In fact, even Rashid Khan was seen departing for a duck as Kagiso Rabada went on to claim four wickets. Surely, the decision to bat first has not gone in favour of GT and netizens have spoken about the same.