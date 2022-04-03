WATCH: Liam Livingstone smacks CSK's Mukesh Choudhary for a massive 108-metre SIX

Liam Livingstone broke his own record for the biggest six in IPL 2022.

Power-hitter Liam Livingstone had come to the crease with only one intention, to smack as many balls as possible. In the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the PBKS middle-order batter had smashed 60 runs off 32 balls after they were asked to bat first.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side had won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first. The defending champions started off well by sending back skipper Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa early in the innings.

However, Liam Livingstone made sure he stuck to the crease and even smashed new-ball pacer Mukesh Choudhary in the fifth over of the innings for 26 runs.

It all started with a massive SIX that was delivered in the slot to Livingstone. The batter moved his front leg out of the way and whacked the ball over mid-wicket for a huge 108-metre six.

The maximum saw Livingstone boasts of the two longest sixes. Earlier, in one of the games, he had smacked a massive 105-metre six. Not only him, even his England teammate Jos Buttler hit a 101-metre six. Next in line is Ishan Kishan with a 98-metre six, having scored two fifties so far.

Liam Livingstone broke his own record for the biggest six in IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/lue5Bn0VRj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2022

Livingstone had given the much-needed momentum to PBKS as his innings included five fours and as many sixes.