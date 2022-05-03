'If Gujarat Titans win from here...': Netizens talk if toss to bat first went against Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Despite winning the toss, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya went against the tide and opted to bat first, sending Punjab Kings (PBKS) to bowl first. While most of the teams have opted to field first and then chase after winning the toss, this decision by Hardik Pandya surely shocked many.

However, it did not look like things went in Gujarat's favour as they were restricted to just 143 runs. Sai Sudharsan became the highest scorer as he smashed 65* off 50 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha (21 off 17) was the next highest while the side's former top scorers Hardik Pandya (1 off 7), David Miller (11 off 14) and Rahul Tewatia (11 off 13) could not do much.

In fact, even Rashid Khan was seen departing for a duck as Kagiso Rabada went on to claim four wickets. Surely, the decision to bat first has not gone in favour of GT and netizens have spoken about the same.

I am not surprised if GT lost 5 match in raw — Ashish Patel (@Iam_AshishPatel) May 3, 2022

So this is how everyone were expecting Gujarat titans to play but it has came after 9 matches. #GTvPBKS @IPL — Criclover06 (@criclover06) May 3, 2022

Gujarat Titans can't wint ipl with this batting line-up. May 3, 2022

Earlier, both sides remained unchanged for the contest. Gujarat Titans have proven themselves as they managed to win eight of their nine games this season so far and sit at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings lost four of their nine games and stand eighth in the table with eight points.

With the playoffs qualification slipping out of their hand, the Mayank Agarwal side will be in desperate need to make amends and win this clash.