PAK vs ENG: Watch Babar Azam's surprising reaction when asked about playing in IPL

England are all set to lock horns with Pakistan as the sides hope to land their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Ahead of the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, both captains attended the pre-match press conference but there were some questions during Babar Azam's presser with which he was not pleased at all.

The Pakistani skipper was bombarded with questions about whether he would consider playing in the IPL, as well as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tweet after India's 10-wicket loss to England on Thursday.

During the media interaction, one of the journalists asked Babar whether he and his Pakistani team have ever thought about the benefits of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and whether they will consider doing so if given the opportunity in the near future.

"Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?" the reporter asked, to which Babar looked utterly stunned.

The Pakistani skipper had an awkward moment before he stared at the Pakistani media manager sitting on his right, who then intervened and said that they will be taking questions only related to the World Cup final.

"We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment," stated the Pakistani media manager as an uncomfortable-looking Babar sat there.

For the unversed, Pakistani players have not played in the IPL since 2009, while they did play in the inaugural IPL season, the political tensions between the two nations meant Pak players were subsequently barred from the cash-rich league.

Earlier, a huge drama unfolded after BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah revealed that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, after which PCB released a statement hinting that they would not travel to India for the ODI World Cup in 2023.