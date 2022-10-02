PAK vs ENG 7th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England 7th T20I live in India

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I live streaming

Pakistan and England are all set to lock horns for the final time ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the series finale in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. With both teams currently level at 3-3, fans couldn't have asked for a better finish to the seven-match T20I series.

Philip Salt's 88-run inning in the previous contest helped England draw level after Pakistan had won two matches back-to-back, however, Babar Azam's side will be hoping they can cap off their final assignment at home with a win.

Similarly, stand-in captain Moeen Ali will also like to end their tour of Pakistan on a winning note. It's all to play for in Lahore and fans can expect another mouth-watering clash between the Men in Green and the Three Lions.

Here's all you need to know about Pakistan vs England 7th T20I

When will Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match take place?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match take place?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match begin?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match live on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match live streaming in India?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Pakistan vs England probable playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

England: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook