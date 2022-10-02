PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England in Lahore

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 prediction

Pakistan and England will face off for the last time in the seven-match series finale on Sunday with both teams currently level at 3-3. Babar Azam's men had taken a lead in the series but the Three Lions brought themselves back after losing two consecutive games.

Phil Salt smashed 88 runs off just 41 balls to help the visitors tame Pakistan. Stand-in captain Moeen Ali will hope that his side can end their tour of the nation on a winning note.

Similarly, the Men in Green will also hope that Babar's rediscovered rhythm will help them clinch the seven-match T20I series.

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head record:

Overall Pakistan and England have faced off 27 times in the shortest format, with the Men in Green emerging victorious on 9 occasions, while the Three Lions have prevailed 17 times and one contest produced no result.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs England 7th T20I

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Philip Salt

Batsmen – Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers – David Willey, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

England: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

PAK vs ENG My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Match Details

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The live-action will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.