Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil

Did you know, there's a Brazilian footballer named Mahatma Gandhi Pires, who shares his name with the father of the nation.

  • Oct 02, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's anniversary is celebrated all over India. It's a special occasion on Gandhi Jayanti every year and the nation remembers 'Baapu' as he was lovingly called. However, do you know, there's an actual person currently living and breathing who shares his name with Mahatma Gandhi?

Read on to know more:

1. Meet Mahatma Gandhi Pires

Meet Mahatma Gandhi Pires
1/5

Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires, born on 18 February 1992, in Brazil's Goiania, shares his name with the 'Father of India'. The 30-year-old currently plays for football club Ipora, on loan from Atlético Goianiense. 

2. Mahatma Gandhi's namesake

Mahatma Gandhi's namesake
2/5

Sharing his name with one of the most renowned figures in world history, the football surely would have been told this story many times while he must have been growing up. Mahatma Gandhi Pires plays as a midfielder and made his debut in Brazil's top-tier club competition Serie A in 2011. 

3. Mahatma played 7 times in Serie A

Mahatma played 7 times in Serie A
3/5

Gandhi made seven appearances in Brazil's Serie A in 2012, before being loaned out to clubs Trindade, Goiania, and Ipora. While he has made a humble career, he surely does share his name with a prominent figure in world history. 

4. Mahatma Gandhi won Campeonato Goiano league

Mahatma Gandhi won Campeonato Goiano league
4/5

Despite having a nomadic career so far, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder won the Campeonato Goiano league in 2014, a state league, making five appearances for the winning side. 

5. Brazilian players with uncanny names

Brazilian players with uncanny names
5/5

While the name 'Mahatma Gandhi' is surely something unique for a Brazilian-born footballer, there have been plenty more players from the nation who have had interesting names. For instance, there was a Brazilian player named 'Pikachu', owing to his fondness for Pokemon. There was a guy named John Lennon known for his love for music, and there was another player named 'Mosquito' as it was a nickname given to him by his friends. 

