'Don't know who Urvashi Rautela is': Naseem Shah on romantic video shared by actress, watch video

Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela has been all over the news since she travelled to Dubai to attend the matches between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Little did she know that it would turn out to be such a big deal. From being trolled by Rishabh Pant's name, to her Instagram story, which featured Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, the Bollywood actress had hogged the limelight.

Rautela shared a video on her Instagram stories, which has been a major talking point in the days since. In the fanmade video, which she herself reposted on her stories, the actress can be seen blushing, and later Naseem Shah can also be seen smiling.

With romantic music playing in the background, the video went viral in no time and now Shah has also reacted to the same. During a recent media interaction, the Pakistani pacer was quizzed about the viral post shared by Urvashi, to which he gave a rather vague yet hilarious reply.

While the journalists questioned the 19-year-old about why he was smiling upon hearing the actress' name, he responded that he was laughing after hearing the journalists' questions. He further said that he has no clue about any such video.

"Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," replied the youngster.

For the unversed, Shah made his debut for Pakistan against India in this year's edition of Asia Cup, ensuring that Babar Azam's side did not miss Shaheen Afridi dearly, as he has chipped in with six scalps in four matches.

He smashed the two-winning sixes against Afghanistan, which ensured Pakistan's place in the final.