IND vs PAK T20 World Cup promo: 'Sharma ji ka beta' stars in hilarious story of 'Dardnapur'

The official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have shared a hilarious promo ahead of the India vs Pakistan battle. Watch the promo here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Star Sports have released the promo for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is so intense that it feels personal to each and every fan. To further add to the anticipation, broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Star Sports on Sunday shared a hilarious promo for the IND vs PAK match in Melbourne on October 23. 

Rohit Sharma's men are currently gearing up to lock horns with South Africa later in the day, but the ultimate road to glory begins with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan. Babar Azam's men have already defeated Team India once during the Asia Cup so revenge will be on the agenda. 

The promo also shows a similar story, with a young boy named 'Sharma ji ka beta' wishing for India to avenge last year's T20 World Cup loss, which was the first time the Men in Blue lost to their historic rivals in the World Cup. 

READ| Irfan Pathan shares glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends' dressing room celebrations

Watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup promo:

The one-minute-long promo shows the young kid telling the story of his fictional village named 'Dardnapur'. The people of the village tend to feel no pain, and they are happy usually, until tragedy strikes as India lost to Pakistan during the World Cup in UAE. 

With the rallying call of 'Ab khatam karo intezaar,' the promo is the latest in line regarding an entire series specially dedicated to the India-Pakistan rivalry. 

Earlier, the 'Mauka-Mauka' promos had also grabbed a lot of attention and the latest promo for T20 World Cup 2022 should also be a hit ideally among Indian fans. 

READ| Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil

The Men in Blue still have to play two T20Is against South Africa, followed by a couple of warmup matches against New Zealand and Australia before they finally add another chapter to the long-standing rivalry versus Pakistan. 

