PAK vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to set up summit clash with India

The young Australian team showcased remarkable composure under pressure, reminiscent of their senior counterparts in high-stakes matches.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

In a nail-biting finish, Australia emerged victorious over Pakistan by one wicket in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024. The Aussies successfully chased down a target of 180 runs in the final over, setting up a thrilling final clash against India, reminiscent of the senior World Cup 2023 Final.

Pakistan's first innings ended with a total of 179 runs, as they were bowled out. Australia began their chase on a positive note, not losing any wickets during the powerplay. However, Pakistan managed to make an early breakthrough when Sam Konstas, the Australian opener, departed after scoring fourteen runs.

Harry Dixon played a crucial role in holding the innings together, scoring a well-deserved half-century off 75 balls. Ollie Peake also contributed significantly with an incredible knock of 49 runs from 75 balls, while Tom Campbell added 25 runs off 42 deliveries. Towards the end, Australia stumbled a bit, but vice-captain Rafael MacMillan displayed nerves of steel, remaining unbeaten with 19 runs off 29 balls and ultimately scoring the winning runs. Vidler also played a vital role, contributing 3 runs off 9 balls and staying at the crease until the end. The fielding side gave away 9 extras, making the victory for Australia a close call.

The young Australian team showcased remarkable composure under pressure, reminiscent of their senior counterparts in high-stakes matches. This win not only secures their place in the final but also sets the stage for an exhilarating encounter with India, reviving the intense rivalry witnessed in the senior teams' finals.

Pakistan's early batting collapse proved to be costly, despite the team's historical success in the tournament. They had previously won the U19 World Cup twice, in 2004 and 2006. On the other hand, Australia's U19 team has been determined to emulate the achievements of their senior counterparts. The senior Australian team has a dominant record against Pakistan in both ODI and Test cricket, with 70 wins in 108 ODIs and 37 victories in 72 Test matches.

