'On to baby steps': Yuvraj Singh meets recuperating Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, shares photo on social media

Image Source: Instagram @YuvStrong12

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared a heartwarming picture with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash last year. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December, when Pant's vehicle collided with a divider and caught fire. The wicketkeeper had to undergo surgery to repair the injuries he sustained.

Despite the setback, Pant has been keeping his fans updated on his recovery progress, recently sharing a video of himself walking in a pool. Yuvraj's recent post on Instagram shows the two cricketers catching up and sharing a laugh, with the former all-rounder expressing confidence that Pant will make a successful comeback to the team.

In his post, Yuvraj also praised Pant's positive and humorous personality, highlighting the bond between the two players. The picture has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who are eagerly awaiting Pant's return to the field.

"On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again.Was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you, said Yuvraj Singh.

Due to the injuries he sustained in a car crash, Pant will unfortunately be unable to participate in this year's IPL and the ODI World Cup in India. As a result, David Warner has taken over as the skipper of the Delhi Capitals for the season. The Australian expressed his regret at Pant's absence, acknowledging that the franchise will miss the talented Indian wicketkeeper.

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me," Warner said in a statement.

