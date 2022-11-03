NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 Match 37, T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand will take on Ireland in the 37th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand leads the table with two wins, one defeat, and one tie in four matches. They were defeated by England by 20 runs while chasing a target of 179.

A win here advances them to the semi-finals, while a loss means they must rely on other results to go their way.

Ireland, on the other side, is fifth in the table with one victory, two losses, and one tie in five matches. They were defeated by Australia by 42 runs in their previous encounter and will be seeking to conclude the season on a strong note.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 37

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 4th, at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Keepers – Devon Conway, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner (VC), Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult, Joshua Little, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs IRE My Dream11 team

Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (vc), Curtis Campher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mark Adair

