T20 World Cup: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-final after win against South Africa?

Pakistan have kept their hopes of making it to the semi-final alive with a win over South Africa in their fourth Super12 game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan secured a much-needed victory over South Africa on Thursday in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistan side defeated the Proteas by 33 runs using the DLS method. They currently have 4 points from two wins in the points table, placing them third behind India and South Africa. 

The primary issue among cricket fans around the world is whether Pakistan has a greater chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

We will have a look at Pakistan qualifying scenarios in semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022.

All teams in group-2 have played 4 matches in T20 WC 2022. For Pakistan to qualify, they must beat Bangladesh side at Adelaide.

Remaining Schedule of Group-2 in T20 WC 2022:

- SA vs NED at 6th Nov, 5:30 AM
- PAK vs BAN at 6th Nov, 9:30 AM
- IND vs ZIM at 6th Nov, 1:30 PM

Initially, if the Netherlands defeats South Africa, Pakistan will automatically qualify for the semi-finals if they defeat Bangladesh, earning 6 points and joining India in the semi-finals.

If South Africa defeats Netherlands, Pakistan should hope that the Indian team loses against Zimbabwe by a large margin in order for Pakistan to join the semi-final race with South Africa.

Points table

South Africa - 7
Pakistan, India - 6
Zimbabwe - 5
Bangladesh - 4
Netherlands - 2

Pakistan must win by a large margin to maintain their NRR advantage over India.

However, Indian fans should not be concerned because the team is in good form and Zimbabwe does not pose a significant threat to the Men in Blue chances. 

The good news for India is that Pakistan and South Africa will play their final Super12 game before the inaugural champions. As a result, India will know their fate before taking the field against Zimbabwe.

