T20 World Cup: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-final after win against South Africa?

Pakistan secured a much-needed victory over South Africa on Thursday in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistan side defeated the Proteas by 33 runs using the DLS method. They currently have 4 points from two wins in the points table, placing them third behind India and South Africa.
The primary issue among cricket fans around the world is whether Pakistan has a greater chance of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
We will have a look at Pakistan qualifying scenarios in semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022.
All teams in group-2 have played 4 matches in T20 WC 2022. For Pakistan to qualify, they must beat Bangladesh side at Adelaide.
Remaining Schedule of Group-2 in T20 WC 2022:
- SA vs NED at 6th Nov, 5:30 AM
- PAK vs BAN at 6th Nov, 9:30 AM
- IND vs ZIM at 6th Nov, 1:30 PM
Initially, if the Netherlands defeats South Africa, Pakistan will automatically qualify for the semi-finals if they defeat Bangladesh, earning 6 points and joining India in the semi-finals.
If South Africa defeats Netherlands, Pakistan should hope that the Indian team loses against Zimbabwe by a large margin in order for Pakistan to join the semi-final race with South Africa.
Points table
South Africa - 7
Pakistan, India - 6
Zimbabwe - 5
Bangladesh - 4
Netherlands - 2
Pakistan must win by a large margin to maintain their NRR advantage over India.
However, Indian fans should not be concerned because the team is in good form and Zimbabwe does not pose a significant threat to the Men in Blue chances.
The good news for India is that Pakistan and South Africa will play their final Super12 game before the inaugural champions. As a result, India will know their fate before taking the field against Zimbabwe.
