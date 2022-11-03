T20 World Cup 2022: How Pakistan’s BIG win against South Africa helps India

Photo: ICC/ Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Pakistan played a high-risk game and pulled off a massive win against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The 33-run victory after DLS came into play comes as a massive boost for Pakistan who remain on the verge of getting knocked out. Pakistan’s win opens the door for India to top the Super 12 Group B above South Africa.

If India beat Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will qualify for the final four berths and will also top the table. South Africa needed to win both their matches against Pakistan and Netherlands to top the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group B.

With a win over Zimbabwe, India will be on 8 points. South Africa are currently at 5 point after being unable to pick up another win against Pakistan. Even after beating Netherlands in their next match, the Proteas will only be able to finish with 7 points.

On the other hand, if the Dutch are able to pull off an unlikely upset against South Africa, Pakistan might be able to progress to the final four on the back of another big win against Bangladesh. If the South Africa vs Netherlands match is washed out and both teams are awarded one point each, it will make things more interesting as net run rate will come into play.

Having said that, the most likely scenario will see India and South Africa progress from Super 12 Group B. If both India and South Africa win their last Super 12 matches and so does New Zealand in Group A, then India will either face England or Australia in the semi-finals. South Africa will face New Zealand.

India play Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match on Sunday at 1:30 pm (IST) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

