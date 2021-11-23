Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for NW vs DG in Abu Dhabi

The 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Northern Warriors take on Deccan Gladiators. While NW is in the last position in the points table, DG is placed third.

Deccan Gladiators had made a decent start in this tournament the team has won three matches and lost one. In their last game, they defeated Delhi Bulls by nine wickets.

On the other hand, Northern Warriors are having the worst time in this season so far as they have played three games so far and have lost all the matches.

Dream11 Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

NW vs DG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tom Banton

All-rounder: Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Ryad Emrit, Odean Smith

NW vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Kaunain Abbas (WK), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Gareth Delany/Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, Dravid Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (C), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali.

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators My Dream11 Playing XI

Kennar Lewis, Tom Moores, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tom Banton, Samit Patel (VC), Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Wahab Riaz, Ryad Emrit, Odean Smith

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, October 23. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(w), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir, Mark Watt, Abdul Shakoor, Kaunain Abbas, Gareth Delany, Yo Mahesh, Upul Tharanga

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rumman Raees, Hamid Hassan, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tom Moores(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz(c), Anwar Ali