'Not enough intent...': Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal slams Warner and Co. after massive defeat against RR

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a rough start to the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), losing all three of their games so far. Their latest defeat came on Saturday (April 8) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they suffered a crushing 57-run loss.

The Capitals' bowlers struggled to contain the Royals, conceding a whopping 199 runs. Unfortunately, their batsmen failed to put up a fight, with Trent Boult taking two wickets in the first over and Yuzvendra Chahal causing chaos in the middle overs. David Warner was the only player to put up a fight, scoring a half-century.

After the game, the team's owner, Parth Jindal, didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's lack of intent with the bat. He expressed his belief that the team is capable of turning their fortunes around, but they need to step up their game.

"3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let’s regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi!," wrote Jindal on Twitter.

Warner's performance in the recent matches has been lackluster, as he made 65 runs in 55 balls, which fell short of the team's target of chasing 200. Similarly, in the season opener, DC was chasing 194, but Warner only managed to score 56 runs in 48 balls.

Despite these setbacks, Warner has been appointed as DC's captain for the season in the absence of Rishabh Pant. In a recent match against RR, Warner made history by becoming the first overseas player and the fastest player in the league's history to complete 6,000 runs.

