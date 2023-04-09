IPL 2023: Rinku Singh smashes 5 sixes in an over as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) achieved the unthinkable by securing a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans (GT).

With 29 runs required in the final over, Rinku smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes, finishing the daunting 205-run chase on the final ball of the match. Rinku's unbeaten 48 off 21 balls, which included six sixes, overshadowed Rashid Khan's hat-trick, which the Gujarat stand-in skipper had claimed earlier in the innings. The Afghan spinner had removed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur to complete his maiden hat-trick in IPL.

Earlier in the match, Venkatesh Iyer (Impact Substitute) and Nitish Rana helped KKR recover from early setbacks in the chase. The pair added 100 runs for the third wicket before Alzarri Joseph removed Rana for 45(29). Joseph then removed Iyer for 83(40). KKR had lost both openers cheaply before the duo joined the run chase.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar had crashed KKR's party in the afternoon after Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat. He smashed an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls to power Gujarat to 204/4. Shankar hit four boundaries and five sixes, with all sixes coming in the final two overs.

It started with Shankar whacking Lockie Ferguson for a couple of sixes in the 19th over, before hammering Shardul Thakur for a hat-trick of sixes in the final six balls.

Apart from Shankar, Sai Sudharsan carried forward his supreme form and smashed consecutive 50s. He was dismissed for 53 off 38 balls before getting out to Sunil Narine, who scalped three wickets in his full quota.

