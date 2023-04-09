6,6,6,6,6: All Yash for Rinku as he shows no Daya'l in last over, watch

Image Source: Twitter

Rinku Singh proved to be the hero for KKR. Despite the intense match, Rinku managed to showcase his exceptional skills and deliver a magical performance. He hit an impressive 5 sixes in just 5 balls, ultimately leading KKR to victory.

The team needed 29 runs in the final over, and with 28 runs required from the last 5 balls, Rinku Singh stepped up to the plate and delivered. His outstanding performance was truly remarkable and will be remembered for years to come.

Watch:

Rinku Singh , You Beauty pic.twitter.com/qjRJI4ULyu — ViswanthDHFM (@Rainafanatic3) April 9, 2023