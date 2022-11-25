Search icon
'Never easy, but always worth it': India pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to training after missing T20 World Cup

Bumrah has been sweating it out in training after missing the event in Australia owing to back issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

File Photo

After being ruled out of the T20 World Cup last month, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to give an update on his fitness, saying: "Never easy, but always worth it."

Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the middle of the T20I series against South Africa at the end of September. In a subsequent statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Bumrah suffered a back injury and was being evaluated by the medical staff.

Despite being nominated to India's T20 World Cup team, Bumrah was later replaced by Mohammed Shami. The BCCI made the decision following the team's preparation matches in Australia.

India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after a 10-wicket loss against world champions England in the semi-finals.

Bumrah last appeared in a T20I against Australia in September. He captained India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England earlier this year in Birmingham, which India lost and the series was tied.

