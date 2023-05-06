'Batting position nayi score wahi': Netizens spark meme fest after Rohit Sharma registers most ducks in IPL history

Image Source: Twitter

In a surprising turn of events, the Mumbai Indians' skipper, Rohit Sharma, did not open the innings in their match against arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings. Instead, Cameron Green opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan to get some quick runs on a slow Chennai wicket.

However, the CSK bowlers were prepared for Green, and he was removed in the second over. The team captain then walked out to bat at number three, but the strategy backfired for the five-time champions. After losing Kishan in the third over, Rohit tried to play an attacking stroke but lost his wicket to Deepak Chahar in the same over.

On the fifth delivery of the over, MS Dhoni came up to the stumps, indicating that the delivery might be slow. Rohit attempted to take advantage of this by playing a lap shot against him, but he was unable to time it well. The ball struck the edge of his bat before descending into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, who was stationed at the backward point.

MSD comes up to the stumps



Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



@imjadeja takes the catch



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

The 36-year-old departed without adding anything to the scoreboard in the three balls that he played. Notably, this was Rohit Sharma's 16th duck in the IPL, the highest by any batsman in the league's history. As the most successful captain in the IPL, he would not want to be associated with such a record.

In the meantime, fans have been trolling the Indian skipper for his continued failures in the ongoing tournament. So far, Rohit has only managed to score 184 runs in 10 innings at an underwhelming average of 18.4.

Check out the reactions here:

Batting position nayi score wahi! — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) May 6, 2023

Rohit Sharma is so much concerned about the environment and gives free Ozone 0(3) today as well.



Such a fantastic gesture. #CSKvMI #Yellove pic.twitter.com/hSGDHDTO0U — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) May 6, 2023

नई बात क्या है इसमें? वड़ा पाव तो हर मैच में यही कर रहा है — vikram sharma (@vikrams24570356) May 6, 2023



Duck Se Bachne Ke Liye Opening Nahi Kiya Firvi Duck — Goat By Brain (@GoatByBrain) May 6, 2023

Rohit Sharma with his duck collection pic.twitter.com/XkSkD2c0UI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2023

Rohit Sharma in T20 Tournaments since 2016



122 Innings

21 avg

121 Strike Rate

20 ducks



Worst T20 batter of all time?? pic.twitter.com/91DuXt9LMD — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 6, 2023

Rohit sharma Duck pic.twitter.com/FmApUw7zf1 — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) May 6, 2023

Most ducks by a batsman in the IPL:



Rohit Sharma - 16

Dinesh Karthik - 15

Mandeep Singh - 15

Sunil Narine - 15

Ambati Rayudu - 14



Greatest, @/ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/1D4OpUDYSU — ; (@AIH183no) May 6, 2023

Most ducks in the IPL:



Rohit Sharma - 16

Dinesh Karthik - 15

Mandeep Singh - 15



Hitman Rohit sharma takes the lead pic.twitter.com/FNQoYftlix — ல ViNo MSD 4.0 (@KillerViNoo7) May 6, 2023

