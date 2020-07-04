Nasser Hussain reveals HOW Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration at Lord's made Indian cricket tough

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain took a trip down his memory lanes while recalling the 2002 Natwest finals against India and hyped praises for Sourav Ganguly.

Nasser claimed that 'Dada' made Indian cricket tough during his interaction with Ian Bishop and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out' and it was then that the former England captain was asked to talk about the Natwest finals in 2002.

"The Natwest final against India is my most favourite and least favourite game I have ever played in. It is one of the great ODI games that we had in that generation."

"India had not made it to the finals for a long time and it was looking that they would lose the finals," Hussain said on the podcast.

"I enjoyed playing against Ganguly. I have always said, Ganguly made Indian cricket tough, before Sourav they were just a nice bunch to play with, Sourav made them into a tough and determined side."

"When he took his shirt off in the finals, it was trademark, Ganguly. I am a massive fan of him," he added.

In the final of the Natwest series, India was given a giant target of 326 runs to win the match.

The Men In Blue got off to a terrible start and was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo knitted together a partnership of 121 runs to give their side a glimmer of hope in the match.

Yuvraj got dismissed for 69 runs, but Kaif kept on batting like a tailender to guide India to a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare.

After the victory, then skipper Ganguly took his shirt off and celebrated from the Lord's dressing room which is now become one of the most iconic moment in cricketing history.