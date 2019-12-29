'My job is to play well': Hanuma Vihari finally breaks silence over his IPL 2020 auction snub

Team India cricketer Hanuma Vihari failed to find a buyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19.

However, the 26-year-old isn't too fussed over the topic of no one paying his Rs 50 Lakh base price, just a year after Delhi Capitals (DC) singing him for Rs 2 Crore.

"It's not in my control and I don't really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket."

"So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well," Vihari told PTI.

Vihari then went on to add how he is now focusing to perform well in India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand away from home.

"Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March)."

"That will be an important series for us as we won't have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I'm really looking forward to leading India A."

The Indian allrounder is also very much aware of what to expect against the Kiwis after his previous visit to New Zealand earlier last year with the India A side.

"With the conditions being windy, assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge," he said.

"But everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it," he added.