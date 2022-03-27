Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: How are the two teams lining up? Playing XIs inside

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

The two sides have a bit of history and this could be a clash of titans. Of the total 30 games Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have played against each other, MI have won 16 while the remaining 14 were won by DC.

Talking about the game, Rishabh Pant won the toss, and chose to bowl first. As is the case with new-look teams this year, plenty of debut caps were handed out in both camps.

But how exactly are the two teams lining up? Check out for yourselves:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti