'MS Dhoni also sees him as capable leader..': Ruturaj Gaikwad's childhood coaches back him to lead CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad backed by his childhood coaches to captain CSK in near future

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been unplayable in the past couple of games for Maharashtra's carrying them into the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. The 25-year-old smashed 220 runs against Uttar Pradesh, whereas he struck 168 runs against Assam in the semifinal.

Apart from his surreal form, Gaikwad also notched a bit of history as he smashed seven sixes in a single over against Uttar Pradesh narrowly missing out on the world record for most sixes in an over.

After his stunning form, the Maharashtra opener has been backed by his childhood coaches to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the near future, as they feel the youngster also has the backing of skipper MS Dhoni.

In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Ruturaj's childhood coaches Mohan Jadhav & Shadab Shaikh backed him to play for all three formats for India, and also find a place in the ODI World Cup squad as well.

"I watched the match live, thankfully, Ruturaj batted in difficult conditions and it was an unbelievable feat when he notched seven sixes in an over. He had scored 11, 12 sixes in an inning before as well, but not back to back," said Jadhav about Ruturaj Gaikwad's 220-run inning, which was laced with 16 sixes, joint-most in a List-A match.

His fellow coach Shadab revealed that the Pune-born batsman used to look up to Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant and wanted to emulate their big-hitting ahead of IPL 2021.

"Before IPL 2021, Ruturaj asked me how do players like Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant score such huge sixes. I guided him that they use a different technique, using the bottom hand. He was always eager to smash sixes and he always had the potential," revealed Shadab.

When quizzed about Gaikwad's chances of making it back into the Indian team, Mohan Jadhav said that there's a fairly high chance that the opener will find a place in India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

"There's a good chance, he's played for India, I think the next tour he will make a place in the squad," he said.

When quizzed about Ruturaj's leadership qualities, Mohan revealed that he has been leading the junior sides and there might be good news coming from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well.

"Ruturaj has been leading teams since the age of 12, he's a very calm person by nature. He's been captaining teams since U14, U16, and since U19 days he has been leading Maharashtra. We could hear good news very soon from his franchise as well," he added.

Shadab meanwhile revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been learning his trade under Dhoni, and the current CSK captain sees the youngster as an adept leader.

"Ruturaj was always a keen learner, picked up skills very quickly, he reads players very well. He had also questioned MS Dhoni about certain aspects of the field, and maybe Dhoni also sees him capable of leading the team in the future," stated Gaikwad's coach Shadab.

Maharashtra will face off against Saurashtra in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on December 2, with Ruturaj Gaikwad eager to continue his rich vein of form and lead his side to the title.