Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an innings of 220 in 159 balls which included 43 runs in one over during Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was on fire in the Vijay Trophy game between Mumbai and Maharashtra as he smashed 43 runs in the over, including 7 sixes in an over, racing his way to a blistering double century.

The over fetched him 43 runs, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.

Ruturaj rewrote the record in the penultimate over of his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad, with Shiva Singh being the bowler. It was a seven ball over because of a no ball.

The record for most sixes in an over (overall) is held by Lee Germon of New Zealand, who clubbed eight maximums during a Shell Trophy match in Wellington.

Shiva Singh conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also hit over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground here.

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

The batter, thus, joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

