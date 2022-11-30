Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram

Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev is a Marathi actress and apart from singing, she is also interested in politics as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hogged the limelight after his sensational 220-run knock, including the seven sixes that he hit against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. His love life also thrust into the public eye, and in case you didn't know, the 25-year-old is rumoured to be dating Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev.

Apart from acting and singing, she is also known to have an interest in politics as well. Here's all you need to know about Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev.