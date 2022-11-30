Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram

Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev is a Marathi actress and apart from singing, she is also interested in politics as well.
Ruturaj Gaikwad hogged the limelight after his sensational 220-run knock, including the seven sixes that he hit against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. His love life also thrust into the public eye, and in case you didn't know, the 25-year-old is rumoured to be dating Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev.
Apart from acting and singing, she is also known to have an interest in politics as well. Here's all you need to know about Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend
Sayali Sanjeev is a renowned name in the Marathi industry, she is an actress, and apart from that, she is also known for her charitable works. She was on the receiving end of praise from Raj Thackeray, and Sayali was also made the vice-president of Chitrapat Karmachari Sena in 2020.
2. Sayali Sanjeev's career
Sayali has garnered a lot of attention due to her roles in TV shows such as Perfect Pati and Gulmohar, whereas she was most recently spotted in the series Shubhmangal Online.
3. Sayali's major breakthrough
Sayali Sajeev's major breakthrough came in 2016 when she won the Zee Marathi best actress award. She also hogged the limelight after featuring prominently on the show Kahe Diya Pardes.
4. Sayali Sanjeev's Instagram
The Marathi actress has a huge fan following on Instagram. She has more than 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing app to whom she regularly treats to pictures of herself.
5. Sayali Sanjeev's modelling career
Hailing from Dhule in Maharashtra, Sayali Sanjeev graduated from Nasik College. She has also modelled for many renowned brands such as Quikr, Birla Eyecare, and Do it.