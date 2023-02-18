'Umpiring mein bhi golmaal': Memes gallore after Virat Kohli’s controversial lbw decision in Delhi Test

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli was the unfortunate recipient of a contentious ruling by the third umpire during the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 18th. The decision sparked a heated debate among cricket fans around the world.

The incident occurred on Day 2 when Matthew Kuhnemann trapped the batsman leg before wicket in the 50th over. The ball appeared to have struck the bat before making contact with the pads. After Kohli challenged the decision, the third umpire intervened, but the umpire's call was upheld as the final ruling.

The former Indian captain, looking impressive with his 44 off 84 balls, was incensed with the third umpire's decision as he trudged back to the dressing room.

Kuhnemann was ecstatic to take his first Test wicket, as the dismissal of Kohli put Australia in the driver's seat and India in a precarious position at 135/6. Indian supporters were left dismayed by the third umpire's call, raising questions about Nitin Menon's umpiring capabilities.

As far as the match is concerned, after a 114-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel for the eighth wicket, India was rescued from a precarious situation in their first innings. Despite looking poised to take a lead of more than 100, the visitors were only able to secure a slender one-run lead thanks to the heroic batting efforts of Ashwin and Patel.

Australia ended Day 2 with 61/1 on the board and extended their lead to 62, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease. The duo put on a resilient display, with Head's 39* coming off of just 40 deliveries, while Labuschagne's 16* was compiled from a patient 19 balls. The pair's partnership was a crucial one, as it enabled Australia to extend their lead and put them in a strong position heading into Day 3.

