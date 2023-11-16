Mohammed Shami’s miraculous bowling decoded, Shoaib Akhtar explains magic behind match winning spells

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently showered praise on Mohammed Shami for his exceptional bowling display in the World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently showered praise on Mohammed Shami for his exceptional bowling display in the World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand. The clash, held on November 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, witnessed Shami's outstanding performance, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match accolade. Shami's remarkable figures of 9.5-0-57-7 played a pivotal role in India's convincing 70-run victory over the Black Caps, leaving a lasting impression on the packed Wankhede Stadium.

Known for his record-breaking fastest delivery in international cricket, Akhtar commended Shami for his adept use of seam bowling, describing his ability to hit the seam as a magical aspect of his skill set. "What a comeback Shami has made. What an amazing fast bowler he is and deserves every bit of it. Congratulations to him. He hits the seam and creates magic," Akhtar exclaimed on his YouTube channel.

Shami's stellar performance in the tournament reached extraordinary heights, securing 23 wickets in just six matches. This achievement surpassed Zaheer Khan's record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a single World Cup edition. Akhtar also lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his attacking batting style, specifically acknowledging his pivotal innings of 47 runs in the semi-final. Rohit's aggressive approach set the stage for other Indian batsmen, including Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, to capitalize on the foundation he laid.

"All credit goes to Rohit Sharma as a captain, as a player, and as a batter. He plays aggressive cricket right at the beginning and pushes opponents on the backfoot. Had Shubman Gill not suffered cramps, he would have also scored a hundred," Akhtar added.

The former fast bowler expressed regret for Gill's hindered performance, citing the challenging hot and humid conditions in Mumbai. Looking ahead, India is poised to compete in the World Cup final on November 19, with their opponent determined by the outcome of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

Akhtar's insightful comments underscore the stellar performance of the Indian team, emphasizing the key contributions of players like Shami, Rohit, and Gill in their successful World Cup campaign.