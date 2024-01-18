Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

This marks the end of Arthur's second tenure with the Pakistan team. During his initial stint from 2016 to 2019, the 55-year-old served as the head coach.

Pakistan failed to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023, resulting in significant changes to their support staff. Additionally, Babar Azam made the decision to step down as captain of the team.

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick, who were part of Pakistan's coaching staff during the prestigious tournament, were assigned roles at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday, January 18, that the trio has resigned from their respective positions.

In April 2023, Arthur was appointed as the director of Pakistan's men's cricket team, while Bradburn took on the role of head coach of the Men in Green the previous year. Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Puttick joined as Pakistan's batting coach in April 2023.

This marks the end of Arthur's second tenure with the Pakistan team. During his initial stint from 2016 to 2019, the 55-year-old served as the head coach. Under his leadership, the Asian giants achieved the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings and emerged victorious in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Arthur boasts an impressive coaching resume, having worked with teams such as South Africa, Australia, and Sri Lanka in the past.

On the other hand, Bradburn, who had previously played 18 international matches for New Zealand from 1990 to 2001, served as the fielding coach for the Pakistan men's team from 2018 to 2020. Following this, he assumed the position of Head of High-Performance Coaching at NCA until October 2021. During his tenure, Pakistan achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the pinnacle of the ICC ODI team rankings for the first time in May 2023.

"All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024. The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavours and is grateful for their services," PCB mentioned in a statement.

Currently, Mohammad Hafeez, a legendary figure in Pakistan cricket, holds the esteemed positions of team director and head coach. Assisting him in honing the team's batting skills is the renowned Adam Hollioake, while Abdul Majeed takes charge as the fielding coach. Umar Gul, a former fast-bowling maestro, imparts his wisdom as the fast-bowling coach, while Saeed Ajmal guides the team as the spin-bowling coach.

However, during the ODI World Cup 2023, the highly regarded Morne Morkel assumed the role of Pakistan's bowling coach. Unfortunately, following the team's untimely exit from the tournament under the leadership of Babar Azam, Morkel made the difficult decision to resign from his position.

