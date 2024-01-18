'Hello, Isaac Newton?': Anand Mahindra wittily reacts to Virat Kohli’s remarkable fielding display vs Afghanistan

The fate of the third T20I was decided through two Super Overs, with Team India ultimately emerging victorious.

Renowned Indian businessman Anand Mahindra responded to Virat Kohli's extraordinary fielding effort to prevent a six during the thrilling third T20I match between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru. In a clever and witty manner, Mahindra pondered the possibility of a new law of physics that could explain this phenomenon, which he dubbed 'anti-gravity'.

During the 17th over of Afghanistan's chase, their batsman Karim Janat faced a half-hearted delivery from Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar. Janat attempted to launch the ball over long-on, and it seemed destined to sail beyond the boundary for a maximum.

Kohli, however, timed his jump perfectly to catch the ball and threw it back in time, just before tumbling beyond the boundary. With his acrobatic effort, he saved five crucial runs, which ultimately made a significant impact as the match ended in a tie.

On Thursday, January 18, Mahindra took to his official X handle and shared a captivating image of Kohli's exceptional save on the boundary and captioned it:

“Hello, Isaac Newton? Could you help us define a new law of physics to account for this phenomenon of anti-gravity??”

Kohli was dismissed for a duck early in the India innings, as he miscued a pull and fell to Fareed Ahmad. However, he made a significant impact on the field. In addition to a spectacular save, he also took a superb running catch to dismiss Najibullah Zadran (5) off Avesh Khan’s bowling.

Moving on to the third T20I, India won the toss and chose to bat first in the inconsequential match. Unfortunately, the hosts lost their first four wickets for a mere 22 runs, with Fareed Ahmad claiming three of those wickets. However, Rohit Sharma (121* off 69) and Rinku Singh (69* off 39) played exceptional innings to lift the Men in Blue to a total of 212/4.

In response, Afghanistan managed to score 212/6, with Gulbadin Naib smashing an unbeaten 55 off just 23 balls. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 32), Ibrahim Zadran (50 off 41), and Mohammad Nabi (34 off 16) also made valuable contributions.

The fate of the third T20I was decided through two Super Overs, with Team India ultimately emerging victorious.

