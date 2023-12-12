Meet Shoaib Bashir, Pakistan-origin spinner called up by England for India Tests

Bashir, accompanied by the promising newcomer Tom Hartley, was selected by England to attend the UAE Camp in early November.

When England announced their squad for the Test series against India, the most notable surprise was the inclusion of Shoaib Bashir. Despite the squad being dominated by spinners, including Rehan Ahmed and the returning Jack Leach, Bashir managed to secure his place in the team, surpassing renowned players from England's domestic circuit such as Liam Dawson.

Bashir, accompanied by the promising newcomer Tom Hartley, was selected by England to attend the UAE Camp in early November. The purpose of this camp was to identify a spinner who could provide valuable support to Leach and Ahmed during their upcoming journey to India, where they aimed to secure a significant victory in the highly anticipated Bazball Test.

According to a report published by the Guardian, out of the 21 players present at the UAE Camp, a remarkable nine possessed expertise in spin bowling, all-round spin bowling skills, or possessed the ability to contribute with their batting while also being capable of rolling their arm a bit. Amongst this talented group, Bashir managed to stand out and secure his well-deserved spot on the Indian-bound plane.

Shoaib Bashir was born on October 13, 2003, in Surrey, England, to parents of Pakistani origin.

Bashir embarked on his cricket journey at the tender age of nine, showcasing his talent as a player for Surrey until he turned 17. Following his stint with the Berkshire U-18s, he seized the opportunity to join Somerset, where he made his highly anticipated first-class debut at the age of 19 earlier this year. It was during this momentous occasion that he faced none other than Sir Alaistair Cook, a true legend of the game for England.

Although Bashir failed to secure any wickets, his bowling prowess genuinely troubled Cook, leaving onlookers in awe of his skills. The 20-year-old prodigy managed to consistently challenge the former England captain, even managing to beat his bat on a couple of occasions. The England scouts, recognizing his potential, were duly impressed and promptly invited him to the UAE camp.

Throughout the County season, Bashir's dedication and talent shone through as he claimed an impressive tally of 10 wickets.

Bashir has consistently expressed his aspiration to become a professional cricketer, diligently working towards his goal.

Today, his unwavering determination has finally paid off, as he has earned a spot in the squad for the upcoming India vs England Test series, commencing on January 25th.

England Test squad: Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (captain), Mark Wood

