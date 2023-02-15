Meet Shamia Arzoo, a big fan of Virat Kohli and wife of a star Pakistani cricketer

Kohli and Shamia Arzoo

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli is without doubt one of the one of the most popular cricketers in the world and he enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Kohli is popular not only in India but in Pakistan too. One such die-hard Pakistani fan of Kohli is Shamia Arzoo, who is the wife of Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Shamia Arzoo belongs to Haryana and she once said in an interview that Kohli is her favourite batter and she is a fan of the former India captain.

Shamia Arzoo got married to Hasan Ali in 2019 in Dubai. Shamia works as a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Shamia’s family is based in New Delhi.

According to reports, Shamia and Ali first met in 2017 and they started dating each other after few months. The couple then decided to get married in 2019 and tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Dubai.

It may be recalled that during 2019 World Cup, a Pakistani girl named Rizla Rehan grabbed headlines after she said during an interview, “Mujhe Virat Dedo.”