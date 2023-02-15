Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Meet Shamia Arzoo, a big fan of Virat Kohli and wife of a star Pakistani cricketer

Shamia Arzoo belongs to Haryana and she once said in an interview that Kohli is her favourite batter and she is a fan of the former India captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Meet Shamia Arzoo, a big fan of Virat Kohli and wife of a star Pakistani cricketer
Kohli and Shamia Arzoo

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli is without doubt one of the one of the most popular cricketers in the world and he enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Kohli is popular not only in India but in Pakistan too. One such die-hard Pakistani fan of Kohli is Shamia Arzoo, who is the wife of Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Shamia Arzoo belongs to Haryana and she once said in an interview that Kohli is her favourite batter and she is a fan of the former India captain.

Shamia Arzoo got married to Hasan Ali in 2019 in Dubai. Shamia works as a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Shamia’s family is based in New Delhi.

According to reports, Shamia and Ali first met in 2017 and they started dating each other after few months. The couple then decided to get married in 2019 and tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Dubai.

It may be recalled that during 2019 World Cup, a Pakistani girl named Rizla Rehan grabbed headlines after she said during an interview, “Mujhe Virat Dedo.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.