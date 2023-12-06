Meet mystery girl who was seen travelling with star India cricketer Rinku Singh to South Africa, she works as...

The Indian team will play the T20I series against South Africa from December 10. Team India's finisher Rinku Singh, on Wednesday, shared a photo of the team travelling together to South Africa. A young woman can also be seen in this photo which has led to people wondering who exactly she is.

Team India, who had to settle for the runner-up position in the ICC ODI World Cup, has now started preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. After defeating Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20 series, now the Indian T20 team has left for the tour of South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 team during this series.

A young woman can also be seen in this photo which has led to people wondering who exactly she is.

The name of the young woman who left for the South Africa tour with the Indian team is Rajal Arora. According to Rajal Arora's Instagram bio, she is the Digital and Media Manager of Team India and IPL. The same is also mentioned on her X profile. Rajal Arora started her professional career as a content writer and has been working with BCCI for the past 8 years. She has around 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Rajal Arora graduated from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication in Maharashtra's Pune. She attended Riverdale High School. During her school days, she used to play in the basketball team. Rajal Arora has been working with BCCI since 2015. In 2019, she was included in the four-person internal committee. She has also worked as the head of the Internal Grievance Committee. This committee monitors the misconduct of the players.

Rajal Arora is also quite close to KL Rahul's wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Both of them are often seen together in many photos that are shared on social media. As Rajal Arora is constantly with Team India, there are pictures of her with many of the team players as well.

