Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, left acting for love, did a 9 to 5 job, he is now...

Making a career in the entertainment world is not that easy. One has to work hard for a good project and to prove oneself. Therefore, everyone can imagine how difficult a decision it can be to leave the industry when someone is asked to turn away from it amid a well-established career. Today, we are going to tell you the story of one such uncrowned king of the entertainment industry, who once turned away from acting for his love.

Many Pakistani actors tried their luck in Bollywood and were also successful. Pakistani artists were very much liked in India. There is one such Pakistani actor, who was born in Karachi city of Pakistan, but his craze is tremendous in both India and Pakistan. Especially girls are impressed by his looks and acting. We are talking about actor Fawad Khan. Based on his talent, Fawad has made a special place in the hearts of fans in a very short time.

Fawad may have been born in Pakistan but he has millions of fans in India and he rules their hearts. Both Fawad's father and mother belong to India. His father was born in Punjab while his mother was from Uttar Pradesh. After the partition, his parents settled in Pakistan. Fawad, who gave the first 100 crore film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to the Pakistani film industry, was fond of acting since childhood and his own love life is also no different from any film story.

Fawad Khan had to go through a time in his love life when he had to say goodbye to acting for his love. Let us tell you some interesting facts related to his love life.

Perhaps you might not know, but despite being born in Pakistan, Fawad Khan started his career in Bollywood. He entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Khoobsurat'. Sonam Kapoor was also with him in this film. Like reel life, his love life is also very interesting.

Most people are unaware that he fell in love with someone for the first time in his life at the age when he was studying at the Grammar School of Lahore. At that time Fawad was only 17 years old.

Fawad Khan met Sadaf Khan in the school itself and became friends with her. Fawad Khan gradually fell in love with Sadaf, but due to his shy nature, he could not muster the courage to express his feelings to Sadaf. An online conversation had started between the two. Just seven days after their first meeting, Fawad proposed marriage to Sadaf. After this, both of them spent their journey together till college.

Gradually the love between the two grew but this love story was not as easy as it seemed because Sadaf's family was against this marriage. Sadaf's family did not want their daughter to marry a TV actor. Sadaf's family put a condition before Fawad that he could marry Sadaf only if he quits acting.

Fawad Khan loved Sadaf so much that he thought nothing and put his career at stake for his love. After leaving acting, he started working for a 9-5 job. After this, both of them got married in 2005. Today Fawad Khan is a very famous name in the world of acting whose acting is loved by millions of people.

