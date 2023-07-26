Headlines

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Mukesh Ambani’s company changes Reliance Strategic Investments’ name after Rs 1,64,090 crore demerger

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Benefits of broken wheat (Daliya)

AI imagines Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, other Bollywood stars as Ken from Barbie

Benefits of walking after dinner

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

HomeCricket

Cricket

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Idrus's outstanding performance yielded impressive figures of 4-1-8-7, which are not only the best in all T20 cricket but also surpassed the previous record held by Colin Ackermann.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Malaysia's seamer, Syazrul Idrus, has made history by becoming the first man to take seven wickets in a T20I match. This remarkable achievement occurred during the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier against China in Kuala Lumpur. Idrus showcased his exceptional bowling skills by consistently swinging the ball into the batters, resulting in all seven wickets being bowled.

Idrus's outstanding performance yielded impressive figures of 4-1-8-7, which are not only the best in all T20 cricket but also surpassed the previous record held by Colin Ackermann. Ackermann had claimed 7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the 2019 Vitality Blast.

In T20 internationals, Idrus also broke Peter Aho's record. Aho, representing Nigeria, had previously taken 6 for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021. Among Full Members, India's Deepak Chahar holds the record with his 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in 2019, which is tied for the joint-third best overall with Dinesh Nakrani. Nakrani achieved the same figures while playing for Uganda against Lesotho in 2021.

Best figures in T20I cricket (men's)

7/8 - Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) vs China, (Kuala Lumpur, 2023)

6/5 - Peter Aho (Nigeria) vs Sierra Leone (Lagos, 2021)

6/7 - Deepak Chahar (India) vs Bangladesh (Nagpur, 2019)

6/7 - Dinesh Nakrani (Uganda) vs Lesotho (Kigali, 2021)

6/8 - Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe (Hambantota, 2012)

6/10 - JJ Smit (Namibia) vs Uganda (Windhoek, 2022)

After winning the toss, China chose to bat. They made a decent start, reaching 12 runs without losing any wickets in the first four overs. However, their momentum was quickly halted by Idrus, who took his first wicket in his second over. Wang Liuyang was bowled out for just 3 runs. Idrus continued his impressive performance, taking three more wickets in the same over. He completed his five-wicket haul in the following over.

Idrus' final over was a maiden, and he managed to claim two more wickets. China struggled to recover and ended their innings at a dismal 20 for 9 after nine overs. Shortly after, Vijay Unni dismissed Luo Shilin lbw, bringing an end to China's innings with a mere 23 runs on the board.

In response, Malaysia also faced early setbacks, losing their openers early on and finding themselves at 3 for 2 after just two overs. However, Virandeep Singh stepped up and played a crucial role in securing victory for his team. He scored an impressive 19 runs off just 14 balls, including two fours and a six. Singh's quickfire innings helped Malaysia chase down the target in just 4.5 overs, sealing the win for his side.

READ| Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for posting video of himself in bed with two people: 'Didn't expect this from you'

Girl dances on waterlogged road to create Insta reel, viral video angers internet

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE