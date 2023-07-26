Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

Idrus's outstanding performance yielded impressive figures of 4-1-8-7, which are not only the best in all T20 cricket but also surpassed the previous record held by Colin Ackermann.

Malaysia's seamer, Syazrul Idrus, has made history by becoming the first man to take seven wickets in a T20I match. This remarkable achievement occurred during the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier against China in Kuala Lumpur. Idrus showcased his exceptional bowling skills by consistently swinging the ball into the batters, resulting in all seven wickets being bowled.

Idrus's outstanding performance yielded impressive figures of 4-1-8-7, which are not only the best in all T20 cricket but also surpassed the previous record held by Colin Ackermann. Ackermann had claimed 7 for 18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the 2019 Vitality Blast.

In T20 internationals, Idrus also broke Peter Aho's record. Aho, representing Nigeria, had previously taken 6 for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021. Among Full Members, India's Deepak Chahar holds the record with his 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in 2019, which is tied for the joint-third best overall with Dinesh Nakrani. Nakrani achieved the same figures while playing for Uganda against Lesotho in 2021.

Best figures in T20I cricket (men's)

7/8 - Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) vs China, (Kuala Lumpur, 2023)

6/5 - Peter Aho (Nigeria) vs Sierra Leone (Lagos, 2021)

6/7 - Deepak Chahar (India) vs Bangladesh (Nagpur, 2019)

6/7 - Dinesh Nakrani (Uganda) vs Lesotho (Kigali, 2021)

6/8 - Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) vs Zimbabwe (Hambantota, 2012)

6/10 - JJ Smit (Namibia) vs Uganda (Windhoek, 2022)

After winning the toss, China chose to bat. They made a decent start, reaching 12 runs without losing any wickets in the first four overs. However, their momentum was quickly halted by Idrus, who took his first wicket in his second over. Wang Liuyang was bowled out for just 3 runs. Idrus continued his impressive performance, taking three more wickets in the same over. He completed his five-wicket haul in the following over.

Idrus' final over was a maiden, and he managed to claim two more wickets. China struggled to recover and ended their innings at a dismal 20 for 9 after nine overs. Shortly after, Vijay Unni dismissed Luo Shilin lbw, bringing an end to China's innings with a mere 23 runs on the board.

In response, Malaysia also faced early setbacks, losing their openers early on and finding themselves at 3 for 2 after just two overs. However, Virandeep Singh stepped up and played a crucial role in securing victory for his team. He scored an impressive 19 runs off just 14 balls, including two fours and a six. Singh's quickfire innings helped Malaysia chase down the target in just 4.5 overs, sealing the win for his side.

