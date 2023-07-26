Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Dhoni's passion for automobiles is well-documented, evident in his impressive collection of at least 15 high-end cars and 70 bikes.

Former India cricket captain, MS Dhoni, who led his team to a World Cup victory, was spotted gracefully cruising the streets of Ranchi in a vintage 1980 Rolls Royce. Renowned for his remarkable collection of luxury and vintage cars, the Chennai Super Kings captain granted fans a rare glimpse into his off-field life, as an Instagram user captured this captivating moment on video.

Dhoni, known for his modest presence on social media, keeps his personal life relatively private, leaving most fans unaware of his day-to-day activities. However, earlier this month, the CSK captain surprised his followers by sharing a brief video of his birthday celebrations on Instagram. Unlike many other cricketers, Dhoni refrains from sharing photos or videos of his training sessions, practice routines, or even his jovial moments at parties.

Dhoni's passion for automobiles is well-documented, evident in his impressive collection of at least 15 high-end cars and 70 bikes, which includes renowned brands such as Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, and Harley Davidson. Adding to his already impressive fleet, Dhoni's latest addition is the luxurious Rolls Royce, further enhancing his reputation as a connoisseur of exotic vehicles.

A video capturing this extraordinary moment was shared on Instagram by user @kushmahi7. In the video, Dhoni can be seen driving his striking blue Rolls Royce, seemingly unaware of being filmed, as he skillfully maneuvers through the roads of Ranchi. This candid footage has quickly gained traction among his devoted fans, who are always eager for updates on their beloved cricket star.

Meanwhile, a fan also spotted Dhoni leaving the gym at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in his hometown. The wicketkeeper-batsman had bravely played through an injury during IPL 2023, but he underwent a surgery in Mumbai shortly after leading the Men in Yellow to their fifth IPL title in May.

