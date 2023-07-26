Headlines

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for posting video of himself in bed with two people: 'Didn't expect this from you'

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Dhoni's passion for automobiles is well-documented, evident in his impressive collection of at least 15 high-end cars and 70 bikes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India cricket captain, MS Dhoni, who led his team to a World Cup victory, was spotted gracefully cruising the streets of Ranchi in a vintage 1980 Rolls Royce. Renowned for his remarkable collection of luxury and vintage cars, the Chennai Super Kings captain granted fans a rare glimpse into his off-field life, as an Instagram user captured this captivating moment on video.

Dhoni, known for his modest presence on social media, keeps his personal life relatively private, leaving most fans unaware of his day-to-day activities. However, earlier this month, the CSK captain surprised his followers by sharing a brief video of his birthday celebrations on Instagram. Unlike many other cricketers, Dhoni refrains from sharing photos or videos of his training sessions, practice routines, or even his jovial moments at parties.

Dhoni's passion for automobiles is well-documented, evident in his impressive collection of at least 15 high-end cars and 70 bikes, which includes renowned brands such as Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, and Harley Davidson. Adding to his already impressive fleet, Dhoni's latest addition is the luxurious Rolls Royce, further enhancing his reputation as a connoisseur of exotic vehicles.

A video capturing this extraordinary moment was shared on Instagram by user @kushmahi7. In the video, Dhoni can be seen driving his striking blue Rolls Royce, seemingly unaware of being filmed, as he skillfully maneuvers through the roads of Ranchi. This candid footage has quickly gained traction among his devoted fans, who are always eager for updates on their beloved cricket star.

Watch:

Meanwhile, a fan also spotted Dhoni leaving the gym at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in his hometown. The wicketkeeper-batsman had bravely played through an injury during IPL 2023, but he underwent a surgery in Mumbai shortly after leading the Men in Yellow to their fifth IPL title in May.

READ| India vs West Indies: Head-to-head, records and stats - All you need to know

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remember Sandali Sinha of Tum Bin, she quit Bollywood after just 6 films to marry millionaire businessman

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for posting video of himself in bed with two people: 'Didn't expect this from you'

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Capt Saurabh Kalia and his patrol, the most heart-wrenching story of war's first martyrs

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE