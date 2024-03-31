Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

Sri Lanka's top spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, will be sidelined for the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to a left heel injury, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva on Sunday. Hasaranga was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the December auction for his base price of INR 1.5 crore, after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Initially, it was believed that Hasaranga would only be out for 'at least a week', but it appears that the injury is more severe than anticipated. Despite recently participating in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh, a report from ESPNcricinfo revealed that Hasaranga played through a significant amount of pain.

In the six limited-overs matches he played, Hasaranga took a total of eight wickets. Six of these wickets were claimed during the ODI series, with the remaining two taken during the T20Is.

“He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year," Sri Lanka CEO Ashley de Silva told The Sunday Times.

The revelation from de Silva comes as a surprise, as the player's manager had informed Cricbuzz earlier this week that Hasaranga would be joining SRH "sooner rather than later."

“All I can say is he will definitely join the team,” his manager had further said.

Despite the absence of their star spinner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a promising start to the tournament. Although they began the season with a loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the SRH showed positive signs with a strong performance, narrowly missing the target by just 4 runs in a challenging 209-run chase.

Just recently, the team achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the record for the highest runs scored in a single innings in IPL history. They scored an impressive 277/3 in 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians, securing a victory by 31 runs.

