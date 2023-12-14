Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

The first of the two Tests is scheduled to commence on Boxing Day, December 26, at Centurion.

Mohammed Shami's participation in the upcoming Test series against South Africa is in serious doubt, and it would not be surprising if he is ultimately ruled out of the two matches against the Proteas.

According to a report by Cricbuzz on December 5, the Indian fast bowler is currently nursing an ankle injury, which has led to his exclusion from the squad traveling to South Africa for the Tests. While the rest of the players, including captain Rohit Sharma, are set to depart for Johannesburg on Friday (December 15), the experienced 33-year-old pacer will not be among them.

The group heading to South Africa on Friday will include Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, and Harshit Rana, who will be flying via Dubai. Although the selectors have not yet announced a replacement for Shami, it is believed that one of the pacers from the existing pool of players already in South Africa for T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and A series could be brought into the Test squad. Currently, more than 75 Indian players are on tour in South Africa.

Shami was initially considered as a potential pick for the Test series. However, during the squad selection for the South Africa series on November 30, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) explicitly stated that Shami was undergoing treatment.

The BCCI statement on Shami had stated, "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness."

The pacer had been enduring ankle pain, and it has been discovered that he bravely carried the burden of the World Cup despite the discomfort. His right foot, in particular, caused him great unease when landing at the delivery point.

The first of the two Tests is scheduled to commence on Boxing Day, December 26, at Centurion. The second Test will take place at Newlands in Cape Town. However, before that, there will be a three-day game for the Test selections starting on December 20.

Today, India will be competing in the third and final match of the T20I series against the Proteas at the Wanderers. Following the T20Is, three ODIs are set to be played on December 17, 19, and 21.

